IAEA head says Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant in ‘cold shutdown’

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine is in "cold shutdown" following a process that began on Friday.

According to a statement by the IAEA on Saturday, Rafael Grossi said all six reactor units of the plant are now in "cold shutdown" for the first time since late 2022. He welcomed the development saying it "enhances the overall safety of the facility."

"The Agency will continue to closely follow the operational status of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and provide technically viable alternatives in a context of rapid changes and challenges," he added.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest, has been under Russian control since March 2022, soon after the start of the Ukraine war.

Since then, fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist as both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling near the plant.

On April 7, Russia accused Kyiv of attacking a reactor building, though nuclear safety was not compromised.