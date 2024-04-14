Houthi say US continues to sacrifice its own interests for Netanyahu

The Yemeni Houthi rebels said Sunday the US continues to sacrifice its interests for the sake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"America cannot continue its romp in Gaza without the war expanding," Deputy Foreign Minister of the Houthi government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, wrote on X.

The Houthi official stressed that "aggression against Gaza must be stopped and the siege on its oppressed people must end immediately."

"More terrifying things are yet to come," he added.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or Tel Aviv on the statement that coincides with the US support for Israel amid an Iranian overnight attack.

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital. The strike killed at least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack but it has for months carried out several strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

