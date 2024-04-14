Biden tells Netanyahu US not to engage in offensive operations against Iran: Report

US President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Saturday that the US will not support any Israeli counterattack against Iran, according to a senior White House official.

"You got a win. Take the win," Biden also advised Netanyahu to acknowledge their victory, highlighting the effectiveness of their joint defensive endeavors, Axios website quoted the White House official as saying.

Also, according to CNN, a senior administration official disclosed Sunday that Joe Biden conveyed to Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Saturday that the US would not engage in offensive operations against Iran.

This reported statement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel.

According to Axios, the White House official highlighted Netanyahu's understanding of the US stance, noting the Israeli prime minister's acknowledgment that the US would refrain from offensive operations against Iran and withhold support for such actions.

On April 1, Israel conducted an airstrike on Iran's consulate building in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps generals.

Iran declared Israel's attack as an assault on its territory and vowed retaliation, while Israel promised a response to Iran's actions.

On Saturday, Iran launched extensive attacks on Israel, utilizing kamikaze drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles.

While Iran claimed hits on certain military targets, Israel asserted that most of the attacks were thwarted by air defense systems, although a missile did strike a military base in the southern region.













