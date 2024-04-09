Russia, China to continue to cooperate in fight against terrorism: Top Russian diplomat

Russia and China will continue to cooperate in the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions," Lavrov was quoted as saying according to Russian media outlets.

His remarks came during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the capital Beijing, where they met to discuss a variety of issues including bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and joint cooperation in international organizations such as the UN and the G20.

Lavrov thanked China for its condolence message following the deadly March 22 terrorist attack in the Moscow region and for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism.

At least 144 people were killed and more than 550 others injured when gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast. Russia has charged four people for being directly involved in the attack.