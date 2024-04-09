Palestine hails Turkish export restrictions on Israel amid Gaza onslaught

Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammed Alamour on Tuesday welcomed a Turkish decision to restrict exports of certain goods to Israel amid Tel Aviv's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Alamour said the Turkish decision confirms Türkiye's support for the Palestinian people and "its relentless efforts to force the (Israeli) occupation government to stop its genocide" in Gaza.

The Turkish decision "is a step in the right direction to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding an immediate cease-fire and providing aid and relief to our people in the Gaza Strip."

The economy minister hailed the deep-rooted political and economic relations between Palestine and Türkiye.

"Türkiye is the first destination for Palestinian imports," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Türkiye restricted exports of certain products to Israel until it implements a cease-fire and allows a "sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"Israel continues to flagrantly violate international law and ignores the international community's numerous calls for cease-fire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid," the Turkish Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas which claimed 1,200 lives.

Much of Gaza's infrastructure has since been destroyed, and 1.9 million of its residents forcibly displaced, leaving them at risk of disease and famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



