Russia launches 24 drones, damages infrastructure in southern Ukraine

A barrage of Russian drone attacks have caused damage in the southern Ukrainian regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv, authorities said on Monday.



Debris from an intercepted drone wrecked a transport logistics facility and a petrol station in Odessa, while an electrical line was damaged by drone shrapnel, causing power outages in 14 villages in the Mykolaiv region to the east of Odessa. There were no casualties in the attacks.



A total of 17 out of 24 drones launched by Russia were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said.



In the Zaporizhzhya region further east, Ukrainian authorities reported three dead and three injured after artillery fire.



Zaporizhzhya is partially occupied by Russian troops and remains hotly contested more than two years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The region is also the location of Ukraine's biggest nuclear plant, which was threatened by a drone attack on Sunday.



Russia attacks its neighbouring country with drones and missiles on a daily basis. Kiev is pleading more air defence systems from the West in order to better protect its cities.



In addition to the airstrikes, there are also massive artillery battles in the east and south of Ukraine.



