Russia claims shooting down Ukrainian drone over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station claimed on Monday that Ukraine attempted another drone strike on the facility.

"A kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant today. It fell on the roof of the sixth power unit," the administration of the station said on Telegram.

The statement emphasized that despite calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to stop shelling, drone attacks continue to pose a threat to the safety of the nuclear power plant and increase the risks of a nuclear catastrophe.

The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) said Ukraine launched on Sunday drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant, on the staff, cargo areas and the dome of the sixth power unit, leaving three of the plant's employees wounded.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi called the attack "reckless," and urged to refrain from actions that pose a danger to the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest, has been under Russian control since March 2022, soon after the start of the Ukraine war.