Country star Morgan Wallen arrested for felony offense following alleged chair throwing incident at sixth-floor rooftop bar

Country singer Morgan Wallen has been apprehended and is facing three felony charges following an altercation at a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 30-year-old musician, known for hits like "Wasted on You," was taken into custody after allegedly hurling a chair from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, as reported by local media.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that the chair landed dangerously close to them. Wallen was arrested and processed by authorities just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday. He is facing three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

In a statement to The Post, Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, stated, "At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is fully cooperating with authorities." Wallen's bond has been set at $15,250, and he was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 a.m.

Eyewitnesses claim that after the incident, Wallen appeared to find the situation amusing. An image shared on Instagram by @itsscoopnashville allegedly depicts Wallen shouting from the back of a police car outside the bar.

One individual claiming to work at the bar commented on Instagram, "I work there and the chair damn near took out 2 cops. He threw it from the 6th floor."

Wallen's next court appearance is scheduled for May 3, coinciding with his upcoming performances in Nashville and Pennsylvania as part of his "One Night at a Time" Tour.

Chiefs Bar, where the incident occurred, is owned by country musician Eric Church. The establishment had its grand opening over the weekend. The Post has reached out to Wallen's representatives and legal team for further comment.

This isn't Wallen's first encounter with law enforcement in Nashville. In May 2020, he was arrested on charges of intoxication and disorderly conduct after being ejected from Kid Rock's Honky Tonk bar in downtown Nashville.

Following his arrest, Wallen took to social media to express remorse. "Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote in a tweet. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

"Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he added in another tweet. "Love y'all."

Wallen has a prior charge of DUI in 2016, which was dismissed.

His third studio album, "One Thing at a Time," was released last year, featuring 36 songs including hits like "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me." The album came amidst backlash in February 2021 after Wallen was caught using a racial slur in a video recorded by his Nashville neighbors and obtained by TMZ. He issued a public apology, expressing embarrassment over his actions.