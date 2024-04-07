Six months of bloodshed: Israel-Gaza war in numbers

The bloodiest ever war in Gaza that broke out exactly six months ago has taken an appalling human toll.

At least 33,175 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory in Israel's campaign of retaliation for the Hamas attack of October 7, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The unprecedented Hamas raid on southern Israel killed 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

While Hamas has refused to say how many fighters it has lost, Israel claims to have killed more than 12,000.

Like many of the casualty figures from the war, this is impossible to confirm independently.

ISRAEL LOSSES

The Israeli army said Sunday that it has lost some 600 troops since the war began, 260 of them killed in Gaza itself since it went in on the ground on October 27.

Seventeen Israelis -- soldiers, settlers and civilians -- have been killed in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Eight civilians and 10 Israeli soldiers have died in the north in Hezbollah rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, with tens of thousands of people displaced.

Of the around 250 Israeli and foreign hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, 129 remain in Gaza, of which the military says 34 are dead.

The bodies of 12 hostages have been returned to Israel.

The Israel military said 9,100 rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza since October 7.

It has called up 300,000 reservists, 17 percent of them women.

PALESTINIAN LOSSES

Most of the 33,175 people who have been killed in Gaza in Israel's retaliatory campaign have been women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

The Israeli military claims to have "eliminated" 12,000 enemy fighters there, including five brigade commanders and 20 battalion commanders.

At least another 459 Palestinians have been killed in violence in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

The Israeli military claims to have "eliminated 420 terrorists" in its West Bank operations.

Israel says it has struck 32,000 targets in Gaza from the air since the war began.

LEBANON AND SYRIA

Israeli fire since October has killed at least 359 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, while at least 70 civilians have also died, according to an AFP tally.

The cross-border fire has displaced tens of thousands of people in southern Lebanon.

Fighters from other groups in Lebanon including Hamas and the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement are also included in the total.

At least 23 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Israeli strikes in Syria, according to an AFP tally, with seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards killed in a strike on Damascus last week.

Israel says it has struck 1,400 targets from air in Lebanon and 3,300 with artillery, rockets and tanks.

Its military said 3,100 rockets have been fired over the border from Lebanon and 35 from Syria.





