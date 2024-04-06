US prepares for potential retaliatory attack from Iran: Report

The US is on high alert and bracing for an "inevitable" attack from Iran in retaliation for the deaths of senior Iranian commanders earlier this week, according to a report Friday.

CNN, citing a senior US administration official, reported that the "significant" attack could happen next week, targeting Israeli or American assets in the Middle East.

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals, were killed Monday in an attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the official, the US and Israel do not know the time and nature of the potential attack.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah called the Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission a turning point and said Tehran's retaliation is "inevitable."

Israeli media reported that authorities in Tel Aviv are considering opening shelters amid Iranian threats of retaliation.

The Israeli army decided Wednesday to call up reserve soldiers to its Aerial Defense Array, in a move described by local media as a precautionary measure against possible retaliatory attacks from Iran.







