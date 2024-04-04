News World World Central Kitchen: Israel deliberately targeted staff delivering food to Gazans

World Central Kitchen (WCK) said that their aid convoy was purposely hit by a fatal Israeli airstrike in Gaza. This contradicts Israel's claim that it was an unfortunate, yet accidental, incident.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) said on Thursday that its aid convoy was deliberately "targeted" by a deadly Israeli airstrike in Gaza, rebuffing Israeli statements that it was a tragic, but mistaken, attack.



"This was a military attack that involved multiple strikes and targeted three WCK vehicles," WCK chief executive officer Erin Gore and executive co-chairman Javier Garcia said in a joint statement.



"All three vehicles were carrying civilians; they were marked as WCK vehicles; and their movements were in full compliance with Israeli authorities, who were aware of their itinerary, route, and humanitarian mission."



Seven of the charity's employees were killed in the Israeli airstrike on Monday as they were returning from a Gaza food delivery. Their deaths have provoked international outrage and condemnation from Israel's allies.



Among those killed were three Britons, one Australian, one Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian man.



WCK founder José Andrés, a well-known chef based in the US, told Israel's Channel 12 late Wednesday that the airstrike was a "direct attack" on the humanitarian workers and that Israeli forces had systematically gone after the vehicles.



The non-profit, which delivers meals to areas impacted by conflict and natural disaster, is demanding "an independent, third-party investigation" into how events unfolded and whether international law was violated.



"An independent investigation is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers," the joint statement by WCK executives said.



Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Herzi Halevi said earlier this week that the workers were killed due to "misidentification" issue, citing Israel's own preliminary investigation. He said a "grave mistake" had been made.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog have both apologized to World Central Kitchen, but that has done little to quell the anger.



US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "expressed his outrage" in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said late Wednesday.



Austin "stressed the need to immediately take concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated coordination failures with foreign aid groups," Ryder said.



Austin urged Gallant "to conduct a swift and transparent investigation" into the deadly incident, repeating a demand also made by President Joe Biden.









