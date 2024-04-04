UN chief plans to appoint special envoy for Myanmar crisis, says official

UN chief Antonio Guterres plans to appoint a special envoy for the ongoing Myanmar crisis, an official said Thursday.

"The Secretary-General intends to appoint a special envoy in the coming days to engage with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), member states and all stakeholders to advance toward a Myanmar-led political solution to the crisis," Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari, said at a Security Council meeting regarding Myanmar.

Khiari said Guterres urged a "unified response" as violence continues to intensify throughout Myanmar, driving displacement and deepening the political, humanitarian and human rights crises.

"The expansion of armed conflict throughout the country has deprived communities of basic needs and access to essential services, and a devastating impact on human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said.

Stressing that in Rakhine State, fighting between the military and the Arakan Army has reached an "unprecedented level of violence," he said the Arakan Army has reportedly gained territorial control over most of central Rakhine and seeks to expand to northern Rakhine where many Rohingya remain.

"Addressing the root causes of the Rohingya crisis will be essential to establish a sustainable pathway out of the current crisis.

"The failure to do so and continued impunity will only keep fueling Myanmar's vicious cycle of violence. It is important that all parties in Rakhine protect the Rohingya population," said Khiari.

He drew attention to growing concerns about displaced Rohingya women and girls, who are facing increased risks of sexual violence, sexual exploitation and trafficking.

As the prolonged crisis deepens, Khiari said Guterres encourages member states to leverage their influence to open up humanitarian channels in line with international principles, end the violence and seek a comprehensive political solution that leads to an inclusive and peaceful future for Myanmar.

"The United Nations remains committed to staying and delivering in solidarity with the people of Myanmar," he added.

In 2017, Myanmar's military launched violent operations against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State which rights groups have since called a genocide. Nearly 1.2 million Rohingya were forced into neighboring Bangladesh, where they have been living in overcrowded refugee camps.

Since a coup in Myanmar in 2021 that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar military carried out a "brutal nationwide crackdown" on millions of people opposed to its rule.