People in northern Gaza have access to just 245 calories per day: Oxfam

People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on an average of just 245 calories per day, international NGO Oxfam said in a statement published Wednesday.

The average calorie intake represents less than 12% of an adult's average daily calorie needs — and that does not take into account access to proper nutrition.

"For the little fruits and vegetables still available, extreme price rises due to scarcity have put them out of reach for most people. Specialized nutrition products and centers to treat malnourished children are also difficult or impossible to find," the press release said.

Oxfam said children are already dying from starvation and malnutrition.

"Before the war, we were in good health and had strong bodies. Now, looking at my children and myself, we have lost so much weight since we do not eat any proper food, we are trying to eat whatever we find - edible wild plants or herbs daily just to survive," a mother trapped in northern Gaza told Oxfam.

An estimated 300,000 people are still trapped in the area.

The international NGO emphasizes that this hunger leaves people more vulnerable to disease.

At the same time, hunger's impacts are exacerbated by Israel's "near-complete destruction of civilian infrastructure" such as hospitals, water and sanitation services in Gaza.

"Israel is making deliberate choices to starve civilians," said Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar. "Imagine what it is like, not only to be trying to survive on 245 calories day in, day out, but also having to watch your children or elderly relatives do the same. All whilst displaced, with little to no access to clean water or a toilet, knowing most medical support has gone and under the constant threat of drones and bombs."

Analyzing data used in the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for the Gaza Strip, Oxfam said total food deliveries since last October to the entire population of Gaza, around 2.2 million people, provides just 41% of the daily calories needed per person.

The group emphasized the IPC's findings that famine is imminent in northern Gaza and that almost all the population is now experiencing extreme hunger; with 1.1 million people experiencing catastrophic food insecurity.

"Israel is ignoring both the International Court of Justice order to prevent genocide and UN Security Council resolutions. Only last week the ICJ ordered new provisional measures, stating famine is no longer looming, but 'setting in' in Gaza," Behar said.

Oxfam said the international community must stop supplying arms to Israel and do everything possible to secure an immediate and permanent cease-fire.

"Only then can we stop this horrifying carnage for the 2.2 million people who have endured six months of suffering. Israel cannot weaponize starvation any longer," the Oxfam official said.