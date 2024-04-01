Russia demands Ukraine arrest, extradite those involved in ‘terrorism’

Russia demanded Ukraine arrest and extradite Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine's security service, and those implicated in "terrorist acts" in Russia.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that Moscow has put forward a demand to Kyiv to "immediately arrest and extradite" those implicated in "terrorist acts" in the country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war over two years ago.

Expressing that the demand was put forward under the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the statement claimed Maliuk is one of those involved in such acts.

Maliuk "cynically admitted on March 25 that Ukraine was behind the bombing of the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 and revealed details of the organization of other attacks in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The statement further claimed that an investigation into the Crocus City Hall attack near the Russian capital Moscow late last month which killed over 140 people pointed to Ukraine.

"The Russian side demands that the Kyiv regime immediately cease any support for terrorist activities, extradite the perpetrators and compensate for the damage caused to the victims," the statement added.

In response to Russia's demand, Maliuk told Ukrainian media outlets that Moscow "forgets" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been put on the international wanted list.

"So any words from Russia's Foreign Ministry are worthless. In fact, there is only one statement the Russian Federation can make that is worthy of attention-to announce to the whole world its defeat in the war and the withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian soil," he said.

Maliuk was charged in absentia last week with committing a "terrorist attack" by Moscow's Basmanny Court, according to Russian state news agency TASS.