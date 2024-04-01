 Contact Us
News World Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for drone attack in southern Israel

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for drone attack in southern Israel

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 01,2024
Subscribe
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR DRONE ATTACK IN SOUTHERN ISRAEL

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a one-way suicide drone attack early Monday on the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

"The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq bombed a vital target in our occupied lands Monday morning with appropriate weapons," the group said in a statement.

The statement said the attack was conducted in solidarity with the people of Gaza and as a reaction to "the massacres committed by the usurping entity" against Palestinian civilians.

"The Islamic resistance confirms its continuation in destroying enemy strongholds," the statement added.