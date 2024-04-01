Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for drone attack in southern Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a one-way suicide drone attack early Monday on the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

"The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq bombed a vital target in our occupied lands Monday morning with appropriate weapons," the group said in a statement.

The statement said the attack was conducted in solidarity with the people of Gaza and as a reaction to "the massacres committed by the usurping entity" against Palestinian civilians.

"The Islamic resistance confirms its continuation in destroying enemy strongholds," the statement added.