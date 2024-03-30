US reaffirms support to Ukraine amid Russian 'aggression'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin reiterated Saturday his country's support to Ukraine, according to the US Department of Defense.

Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over the phone to discuss recent battlefield developments, announced the US Department of Defense on its official website.

The department noted that the discussion also focused on the severe consequences of "Russia's ruthless missile barrages on Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure."

Austin and Umerov discussed Ukraine's need "for additional artillery, air defense…to continue fighting against Russian aggression."

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," it added.













