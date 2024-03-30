Thousands of people cancel Easter celebrations in Sweden, march in support of Gazans

Thousands of people in the Swedish capital Stockholm canceled Easter celebrations in solidarity with the people of Gaza and demonstrated in support of Palestine on Saturday.

Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered in Stockholm's Odenplan district on the call of many non-governmental organizations, demanding Israel stop the war crimes in Gaza.

Along with banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide" and "Palestine forever," the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.

They also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine", "End the occupation" and "Murderer Israel".

Writer and activist Samuel Girma, who participated in the demonstration, told Anadolu that Israel should not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Malmö, Sweden on May 11.

"Israel does not deserve to participate in Eurovision. A murderous and genocidal country cannot participate in a music contest. Israel is a genocidal country," Girma said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









