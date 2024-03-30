Iranian journalist stabbed outside his home in UK

Iranian host, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed Friday outside his home in London, said Metropolitan Police.

Zeraati, who lives in Wimbledon in the south of the city, was stabbed by someone in his thirties, according to a statement.

Police said Zeraati's life was not in danger and although the motive for the attack was unclear, authorities noted that the Iran International station, where Zeraati works, has received various threats.

Dominic Murphy, head of the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Unit, said officials are investigating numerous threats against Iran International and considering all possibilities regarding the attack.

He said police activities would be increased in the Wimbledon area and urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact authorities.

The statement highlighted multiple abduction and assassination attempts against Iranians in the UK in the last two years.

It also noted security support provided to Persian-language or Iran-related media outlets.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said Zeraati's stabbing was shocking.

She noted two attempted attacks on Iranian journalists in the UK in 2022 and that the latest attack would have a "negative impact on Iranian journalists in the country."

-THREE SUSPECTS UNDER SUSPICION

The Telegraph newspaper said Zeraati was approached by a suspicious individual around 3.30 p.m. local time as he left his home.

While one person attempted to talk to him, another stabbed him from behind.

The two suspects then fled in a taxi, with the driver believed to be a third suspect.

Police said no arrests have been made and the MI5 counter-intelligence and security service has been informed.

-PERSON CAPTURING IRAN INTERNATIONAL BUILDING FOOTAGE WAS ARRESTED

In December, a suspected who captured footage of the Iran International building outside its studio in London's Chiswick area was arrested.

The Austrian national had a special messaging application on his mobile phone for sending the footage, but it was revealed that the app automatically deleted messages and images without leaving a trace.

Magomed Husejn Dovtaev was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for "attempting to gather information that could be useful for terrorism.













