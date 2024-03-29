Russia not planning to ban diesel exports: Deputy prime minister

Russia is not planning to ban diesel exports again, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

Last month, the Russian government banned the export of gasoline for six months as of March 1.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Novak told reporters that in the event of a ban, there would be no place for excess diesel supply to go because Russia is now generating twice as much of the fuel as needed for local consumption.

He declared that now is the time to reduce production instead of exports.

On the recent drone attacks on Russian refineries, Novak said that Russian companies have boosted capacity and production, leading to increased availability of gasoline and diesel fuel.