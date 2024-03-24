Pro-Palestinian protests continue across Europe

Israel's attacks on Gaza were again protested in marches Saturday in Vienna, Berlin and Dublin.

A solidarity march for Palestine was held in the Austrian capital to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Demonstrators gathered on Mariahilfer, one of the major streets, and carried Palestinian flags along with banners that read: "Urgent ceasefire", "No to genocide" and "Free Palestine."

Speeches were brief due to heavy rain. Demonstrators demanded a cease-fire and unimpeded delivery of aid to Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis has reached alarming levels.

In Berlin, a rally was held as many gathered at Hermann Square to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and show solidarity with Palestine.

Demonstrators then marched from Kottbusserdamm and Adalbert streets to Oranien Square.

They had banners that read: "Freedom for Palestine", "Everyone has the right to life, freedom, and security - Palestinian lives matter", "Stop the genocide and occupation" and "Peace and justice for Palestinians," as protesters criticized the government for supplying weapons to Israel.

"Everyone with common sense should participate in this demonstration. We cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant genocide. People don't even have the opportunity to flee. That's why being here is my civic duty," Ellenora, who preferred not to give her last name, told Anadolu.

A protest was held at the Garden of Remembrance Park in Dublin that was organized by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign. It attracted a large number of participants.

Carrying Palestinian flags, demonstrators marched to St. Stephen's Green Park.

They carried banners that read: "Stop the genocide in Gaza", "Ceasefire now" and "Freedom for Palestine."

Niall Greenan from the Mothers Against Genocide Association, who emphasized the importance of the Irish government knowing what the citizens think about Gaza, told Anadolu that "71% of the Irish people want a cease-fire and an end to the ongoing situation, and they don't want Ireland to support Israel. That's why we need to take to the streets and make this known."

Irish rugby player Tony Ward, also told Anadolu that his father is Jewish and said the events in Gaza are "unacceptable."

He noted the "difficulty" in understanding why a cease-fire has not been declared and said what is happening in Palestine is beyond comprehension.





