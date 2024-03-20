3 KILLED, 11 INJURED IN RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON UKRAINES DNIPROPETROVSK, KHARKIV REGIONS

At least three people were killed and 11 others injured, two of whom in serious condition, in Russian forces' missile attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, officials said on Wednesday.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the regional police's investigative department, said in a Facebook post that three people were killed and five injured when a missile fired by Russian forces struck an eight-story building and a factory in Kharkiv city on Wednesday.

One of the missiles struck a factory in the city's Kholodnohirskyi district, Bolvinov said, adding that a fire broke out after the attack, engulfing more than 1,000 square meters of area.

"Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise, two of them are in serious condition. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are (still) ongoing," the police official said, fearing that the number of casualties could rise.

Separately, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram that six people were injured in an overnight attack in the region's Synelnykove district, with five of them hospitalized.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its third year at the end of last month, has claimed the lives of at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 19,800, according to the latest UN figures.













