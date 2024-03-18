President Erdoğan: We will complete our unfinished business in Syria

Highlights from President Erdoğan's speeches are as follows:

"May God be the helper of our military, police, gendarmerie, security forces, and intelligence officers, protecting them from all kinds of accidents, troubles, attacks, and betrayals."

"Today, as you know, we commemorate the 109th anniversary of our Çanakkale Naval Victory. In the morning, we first visited our esteemed martyrs in Çanakkale. We remembered with reverence and respect those great heroes who, against the world's most modern armies, declared 'Çanakkale is impassable.' On this occasion, I also pray for the mercy of our martyrs who fell for their country, flag, freedom, and honor, in the Independence War, Cyprus Peace Operation, in the fight against terrorism, and on July 15th."

"Çanakkale is not just a naval victory for us; it is the spirit of resistance heralding the rebirth of a nation from its ashes."

"Çanakkale is an ocean of faith, where the crusader armies of the 20th century were buried."

"Çanakkale is not only one of the greatest naval victories in history but also a great rebellion that renewed the faith and belief of a nation and a state that was intended to be destroyed."

"The Çanakkale Naval Victory, which we proudly celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, has been the womb that gave birth to the Republic of Türkiye State and the cradle that raised it."

"We believe that the more we adhere to the spirit of Çanakkale collectively, the more confidently we will look to our future."

"It is very, very important for our heroic soldiers as well as our young people, who are the guarantors of our future, to have the consciousness of martyrdom and martyrdom."

"As a nation renowned for its military, as members of a nation with a history of seven centuries, we cannot allow the weakening of the consciousness of martyrdom, one of the fundamental values that make us who we are."

"Our unmanned aerial vehicles are out there and we are not working on a single front. In addition to this, we are also striving to develop unmanned submarines underwater. God willing, we will succeed in this too."

"We will also deal with this, why shouldn't we? We have the capability, the intellect, and surely we will succeed in these as well."

"When the time comes, we know from recent bitter experiences that neither the alliances we are members of nor the international structures tasked with maintaining global peace are of any use."

"Wherever there is a terrorist, we find and eliminate them."

"That's why we constantly talk about indigenous and national defense industries and work for a completely independent Türkiye in every field. That's why if you notice, in many places, we said that we will cut our own umbilical cord, and we did."

"For us, having a strong army is not a preference but a necessity. We are a country, a nation, an army that must always keep its deterrence at the highest level."

"We will definitely complete our unfinished business in Syria."

"Wherever there is a terrorist, we find and eliminate them. As a result of our operations, we will never allow these hired killer gangs, who are now gasping for breath, cornered, and nearing their end, to re-emerge and become a plague on our people again."

"Without considering whose project it is, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor beyond our southern borders. We will completely secure the security of our border with Iraq as of this summer and we will definitely complete our unfinished business in Syria."

"We consider establishing a climate without terrorism in our region not only as a debt to our martyrs but also as a debt to future generations."

"I say may God be our helper and supporter. I congratulate you for choosing the profession of military service and embarking on this blessed path."