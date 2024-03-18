'Latest report on food insecurity in Gaza is an appalling indictment': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday labeled the latest report on food insecurity in Gaza as an "appalling indictment" of the conditions faced by civilians in the region.

With famine looming over the northern parts of Gaza, Guterres emphasized that more than half of the population, totaling 1.1 million Palestinians, have depleted their food supplies, plunging them into catastrophic hunger.

"The latest report on food insecurity in Gaza is an appalling indictment of conditions on the ground for civilians," he said.

The UN chief said "Palestinians in Gaza are enduring horrifying levels of hunger and suffering."

"This is the highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded by the Integrated Food Security Classification system -anywhere, anytime," he stressed.

Guterres described the situation in Gaza as "an entirely manmade disaster" and said that the situation can be halted.

"Today's report is Exhibit A for the need for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire," he said.

Calling on "the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza," Guterres also urged "the international community to fully support our humanitarian efforts."

"We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable and the unjustifiable," he added.

Guterres' remarks came following the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative's (IPC) report indicating that in the most probable scenario, both North Gaza and Gaza Governorates are categorized as IPC Phase 5 (Famine) with substantial evidence. Approximately 70% of the population, equivalent to around 210,000 people, are estimated to be in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe).

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,800 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60%of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.