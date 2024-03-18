AZERBAIJANS PRESIDENT SAYS BEING CALLED RELIABLE PARTNER BY EU CARRIES ‘BIG RESPONSIBILITY’

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that being called a reliable partner by the European Union is a "big advantage" and a "big responsibility" as he held talks with visiting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the capital Baku.

"The European Commission calls Azerbaijan a reliable partner and a pan-European gas supplier. This is, of course, a big advantage and also a big responsibility," Aliyev said during a press conference with Stoltenberg, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency.

Noting that he and Stoltenberg discussed energy security during their one-on-one meeting, Aliyev said Azerbaijan is currently exporting natural gas to eight countries, six of which are NATO member states, adding he is certain Baku's number of partners will grow in the coming years.

He said he also informed Stoltenberg about Azerbaijan's green transition agenda, noting that Baku being selected to host the UN Climate Change Conference later this year is a sign of the recognition of their efforts in this regard.

Aliyev also touched on the situation concerning peace talks between his country and Armenia, saying it was Baku's initiative to start the negotiations and that recent dialogue between the two sides shows there is a good chance for a settlement.

"During the times of occupation, negotiations, unfortunately, did not lead to any result. Actually, for 28 years, the OSCE Minsk Group did not produce any result. But now, as a result of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we are very close, I think, and I hope, to having a breakthrough. That will be a very serious change in the South Caucasus. It will mean that long-awaited peace will come to the Caucasus," he added.

Stoltenberg said he welcomed Azerbaijan's efforts to develop closer ties with NATO countries and noted that Baku is playing "a more and more important role in delivering gas, but also, in the future, powering electricity to key NATO allies in Europe."

"Therefore you play an important role for the resilience of our societies. I also feel welcomed to be here in Baku as the Secretary General of NATO. Because as you mentioned, Azerbaijan is a longtime partner of NATO. We have worked together for many years," he said.

He further said that peace in the South Caucasus region is extremely important, not only for the people and the countries in the region, but also for the Black Sea region and for North Atlantic security.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan have an opportunity to achieve enduring peace after years of conflict. I appreciate what you say about that you are closer to a peace agreement than ever before. I can just encourage you to seize this opportunity to reach a lasting peace agreement with Armenia," Stoltenberg said, adding he welcomed Azerbaijan's support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg arrived in Baku on Sunday amid a three-day regional visit to the South Caucasus, during which he will also visit Georgia and Armenia.