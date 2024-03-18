About 500 aid trucks need to enter Gaza to avert famine: UN

With famine looming over Gaza, the UN on Monday said at least 500 truck-loads of aid needs to get into Gaza to avert such catastrophe.

"Basically our estimate is we need about 500 trucks, which is what was happening pre-October 7, going in to the area and if we can get it up to that level, we could still avert a famine," Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesperson, said at a press briefing.

Haq said that Guterres believes that "extraordinary action" needed to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, primarily through increased access and involvement by the international community.

He did confirm that 18 trucks have entered Gaza on Sunday via new route, but stressed that the UN needs "much more transit."

Asked about UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini's being barred from entering the Gaza Strip by Israel, Haq emphasized the vital role of UN officials, including Lazzarini and UNRWA colleagues.

He said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advocates for their unrestricted access to carry out humanitarian work.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,800 others injured, besides mass destruction, displacement and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60%of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Air bridge between Haiti-Dominican Republic begins

Regarding the air bridge being set up between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Haq said, "We have been informed by our colleagues on the ground that the airbridge, the connection of regular air transit, between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has begun."

Noting that it is so far first flights, Haq expressed hopes for it to be "more regular travel of helicopters so that we can have improved access to Port-au-Prince."

Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years. The situation dramatically deteriorated in recent months, with kidnappings, killings, armed robberies and other violent crimes becoming common place.

The rampant instability has further exacerbated an exodus of migrants from Haiti, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned Monday after fleeing the island nation for Puerto Rico.