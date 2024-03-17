Shooting kills 2, injures 5 in US capital

Two people were killed and five others injured in a gun attack in Washington, D.C., the capital of the US.

Jeffrey Carroll, executive assistant chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department, said in a video on X that the shooting occurred in the northwest of Washington.

Carroll said that two individuals were killed at the scene, while five injured people were taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not been apprehended yet, he added.

In January, Washington passed a public safety law aimed at reducing crime rates.