Russia says Ukrainian shelling killed 2 civilians, injured 19 in Belgorod region

A handout picture made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov on telegram shows the damage following a shelling in downtown Belgorod, Russia, 16 March 2024. (EPA)

Two civilians were killed and 19 injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod region, its governor said Saturday.

It came as the city of Belgorod came under attack from the Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

He said there were also drone attacks that destroyed several vehicles and residential houses.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said three U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems were destroyed in Ukraine over the past week.

"Over the past week alone, as a result of the effective work of reconnaissance and strike systems, three American Patriot complexes, a Vampire multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, more than 10 foreign-made artillery systems and fuel and lubricants and ammunition depots have been destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.