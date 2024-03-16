Russia says repulsed more Ukrainian border attacks

Russia's defence ministry said it had Saturday thwarted more Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod border region which the Kremlin says are aimed at disrupting an ongoing three-day presidential election.

"Attacks were repelled and attempts to infiltrate into the territory of the Russian Federation by Ukrainian militant sabotage and reconnaissance groups ... were foiled," the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities in Belgorod announced Saturday they were closing schools and shopping centres due to an uptick in Ukrainian strikes coinciding with Russia's presidential election.

"Based on the current situation, we have decided that shopping centres in Belgorod and the Belgorod district will not work on Sunday and Monday," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media, noting that schools would also be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.





