Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Friday that his military would respond to a string of Ukrainian attacks on his country, as voters cast their ballots in presidential polls.

"These strikes by the enemy do not and will not go unpunished. I am sure our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater unity," Putin said in televised comments at a meeting with his security council.

Putin added that Ukraine had tried to disrupt the election by attacking civilian targets in Russia and by using armed proxies in a failed attempt to pierce Russia's borders.

He said such crimes would not be left unpunished.













