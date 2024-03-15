Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate against a series of Ukrainian attacks on his country, asserting that such actions would not be tolerated. Speaking during a televised meeting with his security council, Putin emphasized that these strikes would be met with punishment and expressed confidence in the unity of the Russian people in response to the situation.

Published March 15,2024
Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Friday that his military would respond to a string of Ukrainian attacks on his country, as voters cast their ballots in presidential polls.

"These strikes by the enemy do not and will not go unpunished. I am sure our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater unity," Putin said in televised comments at a meeting with his security council.

Putin added that Ukraine had tried to disrupt the election by attacking civilian targets in Russia and by using armed proxies in a failed attempt to pierce Russia's borders.

He said such crimes would not be left unpunished.