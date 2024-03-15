Kremlin says France 'already' fighting against Russia in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that France is already fighting against Russia in Ukraine "indirectly."

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Paris "does not mind" increasing the level of its participation in the war in Ukraine.

"It is obvious that France considers Russia as an opponent, because France is already involved in the war in Ukraine. In fact, it indirectly participates in this war, and, judging by the statements of Mr. President (Emmanuel Macron), he does not mind increasing the degree of the involvement," Peskov said.

Speaking in an interview with French TV channels on Thursday, Macron said Ukraine's defeat in the conflict will not bring peace, and Paris "will be ready" to take the necessary measures to prevent the victory of Russia, whose authorities he considers an "opponent." Earlier, he had refused to rule out deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine, causing an uproar.

Commenting on attempts of Ukraine's sabotage groups to penetrate into the Russian territory, the spokesman said one of their goals was to destabilize the situation ahead of three-day presidential vote in Russia, which began on Friday.

Peskov said the CIA has been carrying out undermining activities in Russia for years. "I do not exclude that American intelligence agencies have been engaged in a similar practice in China," he said.