Germany welcomes appointment of new Palestinian prime minister

Germany has welcomed the appointment of Mohammad Mustafa as Palestine's new prime minister.

"The designation of Mohammed Mustafa as the new Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority is good news," the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday on social media.

"He faces the important task of renewing the PA and implementing urgent reforms. We support the PA on this path and will continue to work together closely," the ministry said.

It also reiterated Berlin's support for a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Only a two-state solution can lead to sustainable peace in the Middle East. In this regard, an effective and representative Palestinian government is essential," Berlin said.

Mohammed Mustafa, a longtime economic adviser of President Mahmud Abbas, was appointed as the country's new prime minister on Thursday.