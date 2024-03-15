Biden denounces 'ugly resurgence' of Islamophobia amid war in Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Friday denounced an "ugly resurgence" of Islamophobia amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, saying that Islamophobia has "no place" in the US.

"We recognize the violence and hate that Muslims worldwide too often face because of their religious beliefs-and the ugly resurgence of Islamophobia in the wake of the devastating war in Gaza," Biden said in a statement marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"And we rededicate ourselves to building a world where people of all faiths and all backgrounds are free to live without fear of persecution. That includes right here at home. I've said it many times: Islamophobia has no place in our nation," he added.

Remembering the New Zealand Christchurch terror attack in 2019, in which a white supremacist killed 51 people and injured 40 more at a mosque and Islamic center, Biden said: "We remember these innocent souls who were stolen from us while peacefully praying."

Biden also commemorated Wadea al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy brutally stabbed to death last October by a 71-year-old man in the US state of Illinois in an attack that targeted him and his mother, motivated by their Islamic faith and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Biden said the attack is a "devastating reminder of how all Americans must unequivocally stand up against hate."

As millions continue to observe the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the president said, he and first lady Jill Biden "extend our best wishes to Muslims everywhere and continue to keep them in our prayers. And, we reaffirm our commitment to do all we can to put an end to the vicious hate of Islamophobia-here at home and around the world."

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also cited the New Zealand attacks, adding: "We continue to mourn and honor the victims of this terrible tragedy and their families."

"At this time of rising Islamophobia around the world, the United States condemns all acts of anti-Muslim hate and violence. We reaffirm our commitment to advocate for individuals' ability to live in accordance with the dictates of their conscience and speak out on behalf of those who have been denied the ability to do so," Blinken said.

"The United States will continue to stand for the freedom of religion or belief for all. We will continue to speak out against and counter dehumanizing rhetoric and stand against acts of anti-Muslim hatred whenever and wherever they occur," he added.

Both Biden and Blinken have been accused of aiding, through military aid to Israel, the months-long offensive on Gaza, and of indifference to the deaths of more than 31,000 Palestinians in Israeli attacks, with some critics saying they do not care about the deaths of Muslims.