UKRAINES JUSTICE MINISTER SAYS US LAWMAKERS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT PROVIDING AID

Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said on Wednesday that he received "quite optimistic" messages from lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate about the passage of a bill that would provide aid for Ukraine.

"What we call for is to put aside any divisions or political disputes aimed at internal needs, since we see that in both camps - Republicans and Democrats - they all agree that support shall be provided," Maliuska told reporters during a news conference at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.