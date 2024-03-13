PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA ADVANCING IN DIRECTION OF UKRAINES STRONGHOLD OF SIVERSK

Putin says Russia advancing in direction of Ukraine's stronghold of Siversk

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Tuesday that Russian forces are making advancements in the direction of Ukraine's city of Siversk.

Speaking at a meeting with winners of Leaders of Russia competition, Putin said the Ukrainian troops fortified the area, but "there is advancement there."

Russian forces captured Siversk in July 2022 and had it under control till September 2022, but then abandoned the settlement due to difficulties connected with holding it.

The eastern city is a Ukrainian stronghold, and military chiefs had said Russian forces would not be able to take it.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said the settlement of Nevelske, also in the Donetsk region, went under control of the Russian army.

Ukrainian troops have been retreating for some time, citing lack of ammunition and other support from the West as the reason.

Russian launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.