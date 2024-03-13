Israel airstrike kills Hamas member in Lebanon

Hadi Ali Mohammed Mustafa, one of Hamas' leaders in charge of international activities, was attacked by a drone in the Sur region of Lebanon this morning, according to a written statement issued by the Israeli forces.

Mustafa's armed elements on the ground were allegedly responsible for attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets abroad.

Israeli drones targeted a car and a motorcycle on the al-Khush road south of the city of Sur, according to Lebanon's official news agency, NNA.

According to another report by NNA, two Palestinian and two Syrian nationals were killed and two others were wounded in the attack.

Hamas confirmed the killing of its member in their statement.

The clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since October 8, 2023, have resulted in casualties, including 242 Hezbollah members, 49 Lebanese civilians, 11 Amal Movement members, 12 Hamas members, 12 Islamic Jihad members, six Israeli civilians, and 11 soldiers.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

Hostilities escalated as Israel continued its military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 31,300 since a Hamas attack last October.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including 240 Hezbollah fighters, since then. Nearly 20 Israelis have also been killed, according to Israeli figures.

*Writing by Muhammed Yasin Gungor in Istanbul