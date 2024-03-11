Clashes erupt in conflict-torn Sudan despite calls for truce

Clashes erupted between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum on Monday despite calls for a truce during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, according to witnesses.

Army forces attacked RSF positions south and east of Khartoum and north of Bahri city, eyewitnesses said.

Clashes were also reported between the two sides in Omdurman, west of Khartoum.

The army said its forces destroyed seven military vehicles and two oil trucks belonging to the RSF north of Bahri.

Several RSF fighters were reportedly killed in the attack.

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the statement.

On Friday, the UN Security Council called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, due to start on Monday.

A UK-drafted resolution issued by the Council also called on all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the fighting through dialogue.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April, 2023, according to UN figures.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.