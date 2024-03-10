NETANYAHUS APPROACH TO GAZA CONFLICT HURTING ISRAEL MORE THAN HELPING, SAYS BIDEN

US President Joe Biden has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the Gaza conflict may harm the country's image as "he is hurting Israel more than helping," calling for an immediate cease-fire and warning.

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, Biden said: "What's happening is Netanyahu has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken."

Biden believes Netanyahu's approach may harm Israel's image, saying, "In my view, he is hurting Israel more than helping Israel by making the rest of the world - it is contrary to what Israel stands for."

Emphasizing his desire for a cease-fire, proposing a major exchange of prisoners for a six-week period to coincide with Ramadan, he said: "I want to see a ceasefire, and I am starting with a major exchange of prisoners for a six-week period. We are going into Ramadan. It should be nothing happening and we are going to build off that ceasefire."

- RED LINE

When questioned about potential red lines Israel could cross, Biden reiterated the significance of defending Israel while underscoring limits to actions that result in significant civilian casualties.

"There is a red line, but I am never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical. So there is no red line I am going to cut off all weapons so they do not have the Iron Dome to protect them," he said, referring to Israel's missile defense system.

"But there are red lines if he crosses them - you cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead," Biden added.

Biden also expressed his willingness to address the Knesset in Israel but preferred not to delve into specific details regarding the invitation.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas, in which less than 1,200 people were killed.

At least 30,960 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 72,524 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents in the north, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.













