Yemeni Houthi group targets US naval ship, several destroyers in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Saturday that it used naval missiles and drones to target a US military ship and several destroyers in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and "successfully achieved" their objectives in separate "operations."

"The Yemeni Armed Forces' naval and air forces conducted two specific military operations," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.

"The first operation targeted the American ship 'Propel Fortune' in the Gulf of Aden with several suitable naval missiles, while the second operation targeted many American war destroyers at the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with 37 drones, and the two operations successfully achieved their goals," the statement said.

This was the Yemeni group's largest attack on Israeli, American, and British ships since it began attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the downing of 15 Houthi drones in Yemen following the latter's "large-scale attack" with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

"Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"CENTCOM and coalition forces identified the one-way attack (OWA) UAVs and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels, U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region," it added.

"U.S. Navy vessels and aircraft along with multiple coalition navy ships and aircraft shot down 15 OWA UAVs," the Command added.

Earlier on Saturday, CENTCOM announced a strike against two anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Friday.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 30,800 people and injured over 72,400 others since an Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes as of Jan. 12 against Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.










