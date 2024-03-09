WE ARE COMMITTED TO HOLD ISRAELI MURDERERS ACCOUNTABLE UNDER INTL LAW: ERDOĞAN

Türkiye has delivered some 40,000 tons of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip through 19 aircraft and seven civilian aid vessels so far, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Saturday.

Another vessel belonging to the Turkish Red Crescent carrying 3,000 tons of aid that was dispatched a day earlier is expected to reach Egypt's Al-Arish port on Sunday, Erdoğan said during his speech at the 53rd ordinary general assembly meeting of the NGO Ilim Yayma Vakfi in Istanbul.

"We will increase the amount of aid throughout the month of Ramadan," he added.

"Netanyahu and his administration earns their place alongside Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin as Nazis of our time, with humanitarian crimes committed in Gaza. We are committed to holding these 'murderers' accountable under int'l law, who are already convicted in the conscience of humanity" President Erdoğan added.

Flouting the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 72,524 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



