RUSSIA SAYS 2 KILLED IN UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK ON BELGOROD REGION

Russia says 2 killed in Ukraine's drone attack on Belgorod region

Two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russia's Belgorod region, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on Saturday.

Ukraine's attack on the Belgorod region on Friday killed two civilians, as confirmed on the same day by the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the ministry said.

The ministry also added Russian forces shot down 47 Ukrainian drones in four Russian regions, with Rostov, the primary Ukrainian target, accounting for 41 drones.

The remaining Ukrainian drone attacks were thwarted in Belgorod, Kursk, and Volgograd, the ministry statement noted.

Ukrainian authorities have so far not responded to any of the incidents.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb.24, 2022.















