UK Muslims worried about Israeli offensive into Rafah

The UK's Muslim community is worried what will happen if Israeli troops enter the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, one of the last refuges for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged enclave, the mayor of London has said.

"An emergency ceasefire must be declared," Sadiq Khan said late Thursday, telling how over 30,000 civilians, including women and children, have so far been killed by Israel during its five-month offensive.

Speaking to the press during the illumination of Coventry Street with lights for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Khan said: "I think the actions of the UK government have not been good enough. (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak says he is a close ally of (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu. Where is the evidence of the influence over the close ally?"

World leaders and humanitarian groups have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Israel launches a full-scale offensive into Rafah, a city Israel told Palestinians to go to in order to flee attacks elsewhere.

On Palestinian group Hamas' surprise attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis and spurred Israel's month-long offensive, Khan said: "Yes, it was wrong, and it is wrong, what happened on Oct. 7."

"But it's also wrong, what we have seen with regards to the actions of the Israeli government," he added. "More than 30,000 men, women, and children have lost their lives. There should be an immediate cease-fire."

"All over the globe, Muslims will be fasting and praying (during Ramadan). They will be giving money to charity. This is the time for the cease-fire to finally happen."

- Famed street adorned with Ramadan lights

Coventry Street, one of the busiest streets of the capital, was decorated with lights for Ramadan this year, the second time this has been done.

The lights spelled out "Happy Ramadan" along the street, which is a magnet for tourists from around the world.

The lighting was prepared by Ramadan Lights UK, a nonprofit group that aims to spread information about Ramadan, a holy month when millions of Muslims worldwide fast from sunup to sundown.

The combination of Ramadan lights, made with donations from Muslim organizations and the public, was prepared by Ayse Desai, who was inspired by Christmas lights.

Foreign visitors as well as Londoners showed great interest in the special lighting display.

The lights will stay on until April 12, when the month draws to a close.