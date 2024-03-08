Azerbaijan rejects French comments on ‘targeting of freedom of expression, press’

Azerbaijan on Friday rejected the French remarks on "targeting of freedom of expression and press" and "arbitrary arrests" in the Caucasian country.

"We consider such unfounded and biased statements as an interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, the investigation process and the independence of the judiciary," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"France, where the human rights are grossly violated, protesters during the riots are killed, bribery and corruption in the legislative structures, Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims are widely spread, and where no measures are taken to prevent a number of other human rights violations, has no moral right to raise allegations against Azerbaijan," the ministry added.

Saying that fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of the media, are fully guaranteed, Azerbaijan demanded of France not to interfere in its internal affairs.

Earlier in the day, the French Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply concerned by the recent wave of arrests in Azerbaijan which has once again targeted voices from civil society and independent media."

"We call on Azerbaijan to respect fundamental freedoms, in particular freedom of expression and the press, in accordance with its international commitments, and to release those arbitrarily detained," it said.