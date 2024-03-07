Zelensky names former commander-in-chief as Ukraine’s ambassador to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday named the country's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Kyiv's ambassador to the UK.

A statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced Zelensky's approval for Zaluzhnyi's appointment as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, further saying that it sent a corresponding request for an agreement to the British side.

Zaluzhnyi was dismissed as Ukraine's commander-in-chief on Feb. 9 after Zelensky declared the need for a "reset" in the country's leadership, which he expressed amid rumors that he sacked the top general in the biggest shake-up of the military command since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Zaluzhnyi assumed the post in July 2021.