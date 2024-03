Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to the US on Thursday, his ministry announced.

During the two-day trip, which comes at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Fidan will attend a meeting of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism, the ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

Fidan is expected to meet with Blinken and engage in talks on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

The ministry shared no further details.