Blinken urges Israel to take 'urgent steps' to expand humanitarian aid in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held "frank" discussions Tuesday with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz about the situation in Gaza and urged Israel to take "urgent steps" to expand the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, including by opening additional crossings.

"We want to see another crossing open, and it's something we're engaged with quite directly with the Israeli government, and that includes in the conversation that the Secretary had with Minister Gantz today," said State Department spokesman Mathew Miller.

He said Blinken was "quite direct and quite frank about the seriousness of the situation on the ground and the fact that it is incumbent on everyone involved to do more to get aid in urgently, as soon as possible."

Miller said Blinken underscored the importance of reaching an agreement to achieve the release of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas, which would lead to a temporary cease-fire and allow additional humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza.

"The Secretary emphasized that even as talks to reach such an agreement proceed, Israel must take urgent steps to expand the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, including by opening additional crossings," he said.

"The Secretary (also) underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians," he added.

Gantz flew to Washington to meet with top US officials amid calls from the Biden administration on Israel to increase the amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza and ongoing talks to reach a temporary cease-fire and hostage deal. Prior to meeting with Blinken, Gantz met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed at least 30,631 people and injured 72,043 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.