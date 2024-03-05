Russia downed Ukrainian drones, 1 hit oil reservoir in Belgorod region

Russia said on Tuesday that its forces shot down several Ukrainian drones, but one of which hit an oil reservoir in the Belgorod region, while railway lines in the Kursk region were shelled, causing power outages.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that air defense systems shot down a drone in the Belgorod region.

Separately, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone hit an oil reservoir, resulting in a fire.

Later in the day, Voronezh region authorities issued an air raid alert, saying three drones were approaching from Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian troops shelled a railway station in Russia's Kursk region, setting it on fire, destroying power lines and suspending electricity to both the station and the nearby Kulbaki settlement, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

In Samara region, the local office of the Russian railways company reported the finding of an "unidentified object" on a railway crossing.

The railway movement on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula to mainland Russia, was closed for eight hours due to a missile threat, the operating company said.

Ukrainian authorities have so far not responded to any of the incidents.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Feb. 2024.














