Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday that he holds brigade commanders responsible for the problems on the front in the eastern flank, where Ukrainian troops have ceded several key settlements to Russia.

The military chief announced in a statement on Telegram that he plans to make "personnel decisions."

"I continue to work on the eastern front. Within three days, it became clear why, in the case of identical staffing in weapons and military equipment, some brigades manage to deter attacks and hold positions, while others do not," he said.

First of all, he believed that it "depends on the brigade's commander, his level of training, experience, and his ability to make adequate and balanced decisions and understanding of the full responsibility for the fulfillment of assigned tasks."

Syrskyi said he sent "groups of specialists" to some brigades where commanders were experiencing problems.

"In some cases, when the commander does not control the situation, and his actions and commands directly endanger the life and health of subordinates, I am forced to make personnel decisions," he said.

On Feb. 29, Syrskyi said the situation in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions of the front remained "complicated" for the Ukrainian troops.

Last month, the Ukrainian army retreated from Avdiivka, an important city and major transportation and logistics hub.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian troops had to retreat from Avdiivka because the West keeps Ukraine at the "artificial deficit" of weapons.