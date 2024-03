Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as he was buried in Moscow on Friday.



Borrell said the EU ambassador to Russia and other EU diplomats paid their respects.



"Navalny's beliefs will not disappear - ideas cannot be tortured, poisoned or killed," he said.



Navalny "remains an inspiration for many in Russia and beyond," he added.