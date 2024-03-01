News World Israel must address Gaza aid disaster, says German FM

In the aftermath of a violent aid delivery to Gaza, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock shared her dismay on Friday. She urged Israel to provide clarification regarding the incident, as civilians were seeking essential supplies for their loved ones and tragically lost their lives. "The news coming out of Gaza is deeply disturbing," Baerbock expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Israeli army must now fully investigate how the mass panic and shooting occurred, she added.



Baerbock expressed her sympathy to the families of the victims and called for more humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, saying that people there were "closer to dying than to living."



The minister reiterated her call for a humanitarian ceasefire "so that the hostages can finally be released from the hands of Hamas and no more people die in Gaza. And aid can be distributed safely."



According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 100 people were killed and several hundred injured when the truck convoy arrived on Thursday with supplies for the north of the coastal strip.











