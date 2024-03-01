Erdoğan: International order has shown its moral bankruptcy amid Israel-Gaza war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed participants at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.



Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid out the following statements in his speech:



"I am delighted to be with you on the occasion of the 3rd meeting of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. As you know, due to the century's disaster we experienced on February 6, 2023, we had to cancel our forum last year. We are rapidly healing the wounds of the earthquake disaster that affected 11 provinces of our country and took the lives of more than 53,000 of our citizens. I would like to express our gratitude here especially for the material and moral support we have received from friendly and brotherly countries during this challenging period. Regardless of where in the world, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our friends who sincerely shared our pain and did not hesitate to provide support.



Once again, we have witnessed the wisdom of the words of Hz. Mevlana, one of the spiritual architects of Anatolia; Behind despair, there are many hopes. Behind the darkness, there are many suns. As a nation, we will never forget the gratitude of our friends who instilled hope in us with their support, prayers, and contributions during our most difficult times. I pray to God to protect our country, our nation, and all humanity from such natural disasters. I remember our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in earthquakes with mercy once again.



With the forum, the capital of tourism, Antalya, is becoming one of the centers where global diplomacy thrives. The impressive level of participation in today's meeting shows how accurate our observation is. Over the course of three days, approximately 4,000 participants, ranging from today's leaders to the leaders of the future, from businesspeople to academics, will come together under one roof here. I believe that the discussions and debates to be held will bring us one step closer to what is right, good, just, and real. We have chosen the theme of this year's forum as "Highlighting Diplomacy in Times of Crisis." When we take a look at the chaotic state of global politics, the relevance of the forum's theme will become evident.



We are truly going through a period of upheaval, distress, and perpetual crises as humanity. Not only in foreign policy but also in many fields such as production, communication, management, art, trade, and technology, paradigms are being disrupted. It is our wish that this change brings solutions to humanity's current problems; that it alleviates hunger, poverty, and underdevelopment. Unfortunately, we cannot speak optimistically in this regard.



Income inequality between countries is increasing exponentially. Wars are more bloody and destructive than ever before. Colonialism is unfortunately perpetuated with new methods. The reality we face is this: The 21st century, which we hoped would be an era of prosperity, peace, and freedom, is turning into a "era of crises" contrary to expectations. The "rule-based international order", which everyone repeats, is losing its meaning and significance, unable to go beyond a slogan. The current international system, devoid of basic concepts such as solidarity, justice, and trust, cannot even fulfill its minimum responsibilities.



I am not saying all this as a leader of a country detached from events. Türkiye is one of the countries most affected by crises, both in terms of its geographical location, its human and cultural ties, and its international relations. The vast majority of conflicts, tensions, wars, and risks that occupy the agenda of humanity take place in our immediate vicinity. For example, we have been fighting terrorism for 40 years, which many countries have faced in the last 5-10 years. We are the only NATO ally that fought side by side with ISIS on the ground and defeated this organization. Our citizens living abroad are among the segments of society targeted by rising Islamophobia. Most of the attacks on our sacred book, the Quran, in Europe under the guise of protest demonstrations, were carried out in front of Turkish Embassies. Türkiye and European Turks have been particularly provoked during this period.



We have been under serious pressure regarding irregular migration for the past 12 years. We host approximately 4 million refugees fleeing conflicts and the pressures of terrorist organizations. The situation is no different regarding another important issue facing humanity, climate change. Due to our location in the Mediterranean basin, we are increasingly exposed to the negative effects of climate change every year. This list could be extended further.



Türkiye does not have the luxury of watching events from afar or turning a blind eye. As a responsible country, it is our duty to speak out courageously about what we know to be true, both to our own people and to all humanity. We are aware of the difficulties of such a mission at a time when the voices of those speaking the truth are being silenced. However, despite the pain and discomfort it may cause some, we will continue to speak out the truths. I believe that the ideas put forward during the forum will contribute to our struggle.



To manage the geopolitical risks we face, we are pursuing a more active, multidimensional, cautious, and composed policy than ever before. At the heart of our foreign policy, which highlights entrepreneurship, humanity, and diplomacy, there is a harmonious unity of our ancient values with our interests. Without compromising our principles, we strive to defend the interests of our country strongly in every field.



The events and experiences we have experienced recently have taught us this: Diplomacy is our greatest tool in the peaceful resolution of crises. As long as we give diplomacy a chance, create space for it. As long as we do not pursue maximalist goals. As we always say; shaking hands cannot be done with clenched fists. Where there is goodwill, determination, and resolve, it is entirely possible to make progress through diplomacy and dialogue. Of course, while mentioning all this, I am not talking about a romance detached from reality. We never forget that, as in history, today we are in a geography where geopolitical competition is fierce.



We know very well that without being strong at home, we cannot be strong abroad, and without a presence in the field, gains cannot be achieved at the table. Indeed, considering these truths, we have made great strides in every field, from the economy to trade, from defense to exports, in the last 21 years. In order to stand tall without flinching, we have taken every step to protect our national honor, our existence, and the rights and laws of our nation.



We have grown our country's economy by an average of 5.5% annually. We have increased our national income from $238 billion to $1.118 trillion, a five-fold increase. We have elevated our country to the 11th position in the world in terms of national income according to purchasing power parity. We have raised exports from $36 billion to $256 billion and increased our tourism revenues from $13 billion to approximately $54.5 billion. In the defense industry, one of the most strategic sectors, we have increased the share of domestic and national production from 20% to the current level of 80%. The success story of Türkiye in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, both armed and unarmed, is well known to everyone.



With the successful first flight of our 5th generation fighter aircraft KAAN last week, we have now risen to a different league in this field. The number of our representations in foreign affairs, which was 163, has now reached 261. We are the third country with the widest diplomatic network in the world. Thus, we have succeeded in positioning our country as a key actor closely followed in all fields; its words, stance, and attitude are taken into account, and it plays a key role in resolving crises and conflicts. Today, I would like to express with great pride that Türkiye is... able to establish win-win relations with both the West and the East... adopts a fair stance in the war between Ukraine and Russia... is within the Customs Union with the European Union and develops strong commercial relations with countries all over the world... extends a helping hand to the oppressed, the victims, and those in need without discrimination... can swiftly take all necessary measures in the field when its security is threatened... in short, emerges as a strong, resilient, conscientious "influential actor" in every field. Hopefully, in the coming period, we will continue to raise our voice for justice, defend justice, and increase the number of our friends worldwide.



The conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and most recently Ukraine have shown us that the current global system has completely failed. In the crises that have erupted in our heartland, international institutions and organizations, especially the United Nations Security Council, have failed to take steps to stop the bloodshed, tears, and destruction. The hopes for peace that started with the meeting in Antalya and reached a higher level with the Istanbul Process in the third year of the Ukraine crisis, unfortunately, have been thwarted due to lack of necessary support. A historic opportunity that would have saved the lives of tens of thousands of people, prevented suffering and destruction, was wasted, or rather sabotaged. However, the place where the flag of bankruptcy of the rule-based international order is raised is Gaza.



We have been following with a bleeding heart the barbarism and massacres in Gaza since October 7th. As a result of Israel's deliberate attacks targeting civilian settlements, so far, more than 30,000 Gazans, mostly children and women, have been martyred, more than 70,000 Palestinians have been injured, and 1.9 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes. I want to make one thing very clear here: Not only were children, women, and civilians brutally killed in Gaza... but also the faith of billions of people in the international system, justice, and law was destroyed. When it comes to Israel; the Universal Declaration of Human Rights... the United Nations Security Council, whose duty is to ensure global peace... the European Union, whose institutions constantly talk about rights and laws... international media organizations that talk about impartiality... In short, we have all seen together how weak and dysfunctional the structures that have been cited as examples for years, that we have been told to trust and rely on, are.



What is happening in Gaza is definitely not a war; it is an attempted genocide. Because even war has a morality, etiquette, and law to be adhered to. We are talking about barbarism that condemns babies in their mother's arms to hunger and thirst; that bombs hospitals, churches, mosques, schools, universities, refugee camps, and ambulances.



The tragic story of 6-year-old Hind Receb, who lost her entire family when their vehicles were hit by Israeli forces while they were looking for a safe place, is actually the story of nearly 15,000 innocent children killed in Gaza. As humanity, we failed to save the life of a 6-year-old girl who said, 'Are you coming to take me? I'm scared," for 12 days. Unfortunately, we could not fully fulfill our responsibilities towards other Gazan children either. Our efforts since the first day of the attacks... the humanitarian aid we sent to the region amounting to 37,000 tons... all the diplomatic contacts we conducted on a global scale... Despite bringing over 900 Gazan patients, including escorts, to our country, we still feel embarrassed about it. While the interim measure of the International Court of Justice to prevent Israel's genocide is clear, the Netanyahu government can continue its occupation, destruction, and massacre policies recklessly. Western powers that have unconditionally supported Israel from the very beginning are complicit in the bloodshed with their hypocritical policies of "chasing the hare with the hound.' Without action to support words, it is not possible to stop the oppression in Palestine or rebuild trust in the international system.



The international community can only repay its debt to the Palestinian people by establishing the State of Palestine. For this purpose, the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous State of Palestine, with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders, is a prerequisite. We have stated that we are ready to take responsibility, including guaranteeing it. In the future, we will continue to provide the necessary support to our Palestinian brothers and contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza.



Once again, I call on the international community to stand up for Gaza and the Palestinian cause. I express my gratitude to the friends of Palestine who fill the squares almost every week, condemn oppression, and courageously speak the truth despite all pressures. I hope that our forum will lead to fruitful discussions on what we can do to prevent similar massacres from happening again.



We see the Balkans as a region of peace, stability, and prosperity based on regional ownership and cooperation. We have intensified our efforts to ensure the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people's acquired rights. Our cooperation with our brothers in Central Asia is strengthening in various fields from economy to energy, education to culture, transportation to defense industry. Through our Turkic States Organization, we continue our efforts to make the Turkic World stronger together. We will continue the normalization process with Armenia, which we started with the end of the 30-year occupation of Karabakh, in close coordination with Azerbaijan.



We will hopefully further advance our cooperation with the African continent and Latin American countries, where we have deep-rooted ties, on the basis of mutual respect. We will not hesitate to work with the motto "The world is bigger than the five" and "A fairer world is possible." With these thoughts, as I conclude my words, I would like to thank you once again for your presence at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. I congratulate all our Ministry staff and everyone involved in the successful execution of the Forum, through our Foreign Minister. I thank all the residents of our beautiful city of Antalya for hosting us again."







